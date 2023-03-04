Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Lowers Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL cut its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,285 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UPS. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 334.1% during the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 178 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 276 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter worth $77,000. 58.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at United Parcel Service

In related news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 14,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.16, for a total transaction of $2,604,164.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other United Parcel Service news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 20,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.26, for a total value of $3,777,156.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Laura J. Lane sold 14,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.16, for a total transaction of $2,604,164.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,341 shares of company stock valued at $9,848,061 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $185.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.87 and a fifty-two week high of $223.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $179.80. The company has a market cap of $160.60 billion, a PE ratio of 14.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.08.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.03. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 66.10%. The business had revenue of $27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.58 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, January 31st that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to reacquire up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UPS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. UBS Group set a $196.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $181.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $196.44.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

