CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Shares Sold by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,602,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 342,981 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 2.99% of CareDx worth $27,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in CareDx by 272.4% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,005 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in CareDx by 64.0% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in CareDx by 152.9% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 5,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 3,599 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in CareDx in the first quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in CareDx in the third quarter worth approximately $185,000.

In other CareDx news, insider Reginald Seeto sold 2,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.69, for a total transaction of $32,942.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 268,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,143,511.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other CareDx news, Director Peter Maag sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total transaction of $85,850.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 298,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,129,314.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Reginald Seeto sold 2,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.69, for a total transaction of $32,942.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 268,906 shares in the company, valued at $3,143,511.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,069 shares of company stock valued at $447,903 in the last three months. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNA opened at $8.97 on Friday. CareDx, Inc has a one year low of $8.10 and a one year high of $41.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.00 and a 200-day moving average of $15.58. The company has a market capitalization of $481.42 million, a PE ratio of -6.23 and a beta of 1.03.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of CareDx in a research report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum downgraded CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday. Raymond James downgraded CareDx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday. BTIG Research cut their price objective on CareDx from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CareDx currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.40.

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company, which discovers, develops and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its products include AlloMap, AlloSure and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in Brisbane, CA.

