Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) Shares Sold by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL reduced its stake in Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL – Get Rating) by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 45,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 20,500 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Consolidated Communications were worth $189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CNSL. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Communications in the second quarter valued at $7,272,000. Nishkama Capital LLC raised its stake in Consolidated Communications by 96.1% in the third quarter. Nishkama Capital LLC now owns 536,559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after buying an additional 262,883 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Consolidated Communications by 55.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 399,775 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after buying an additional 142,285 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Consolidated Communications by 21.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 788,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,518,000 after buying an additional 139,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Consolidated Communications by 3.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,594,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,106,000 after buying an additional 137,110 shares in the last quarter. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNSL opened at $3.10 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.24. Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $2.79 and a one year high of $8.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $357.74 million, a P/E ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.26.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CNSL. StockNews.com upgraded Consolidated Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen cut their price target on Consolidated Communications from $6.50 to $4.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Consolidated Communications from $4.00 to $2.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and broadband communications services. It provides integrated communication services in consumer, commercial, and carrier channels in California, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, North Dakota, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, Texas, and Wisconsin.

