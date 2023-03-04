Gabelli Funds LLC Acquires New Shares in KludeIn I Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:INKA)

Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in KludeIn I Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:INKA – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 20,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 0.14% of KludeIn I Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INKA. Sona Asset Management US LLC bought a new position in KludeIn I Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in KludeIn I Acquisition by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 115,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 38,357 shares in the last quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in KludeIn I Acquisition by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 155,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after acquiring an additional 5,521 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of KludeIn I Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $2,044,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of KludeIn I Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $263,000. 65.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KludeIn I Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ INKA opened at $10.44 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.20. KludeIn I Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.90 and a 1-year high of $11.30.

About KludeIn I Acquisition

KludeIn I Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on completing a business combination with a software or technology-enabled business serving consumers or enterprises in the United States.

