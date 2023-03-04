Capital Fund Management S.A. Has $1.31 Million Stock Position in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK)

Capital Fund Management S.A. grew its position in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) by 89.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 95,826 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,266 shares during the quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in Upwork were worth $1,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Upwork by 7.1% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,890,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,505,000 after purchasing an additional 457,423 shares in the last quarter. ATOMVEST Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Upwork in the second quarter worth approximately $51,719,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Upwork by 1.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,376,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,148,000 after purchasing an additional 23,317 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Upwork by 1.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,350,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,636,000 after purchasing an additional 44,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Upwork by 8.3% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,274,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,040,000 after purchasing an additional 174,378 shares in the last quarter. 74.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UPWK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target (down from $19.00) on shares of Upwork in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Upwork from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Upwork in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Upwork from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Upwork from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Upwork currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.09.

NASDAQ:UPWK opened at $12.21 on Friday. Upwork Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.79 and a 12 month high of $25.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.12 and its 200-day moving average is $13.32.

In other news, insider Eric Gilpin sold 11,331 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.47, for a total value of $129,966.57. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $587,126.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 20,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.47, for a total value of $240,112.98. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 936,553 shares in the company, valued at $10,742,262.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric Gilpin sold 11,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.47, for a total transaction of $129,966.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 51,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $587,126.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,300 shares of company stock valued at $725,227 over the last 90 days. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

