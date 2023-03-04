CI Investments Inc. Sells 377 Shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE)

CI Investments Inc. cut its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Rating) by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 377 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated were worth $310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola Consolidated during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,706,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated during the 3rd quarter valued at $823,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,814,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated during the 3rd quarter valued at $485,000. 36.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated stock opened at $549.93 on Friday. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a 1 year low of $405.03 and a 1 year high of $656.11. The firm has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $512.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $485.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 27th were given a dividend of $3.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 26th. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola Consolidated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $14.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.37%.

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of nonalcoholic beverages. Its products include sparkling and still beverages as well as energy products and noncarbonated beverages such as bottled water, tea, ready to drink coffee, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

