Capital Fund Management S.A. Has $1.59 Million Stock Position in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX)

Capital Fund Management S.A. decreased its position in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,015 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 8,338 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in Calix were worth $1,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Calix by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,118 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Calix by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 847 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its stake in Calix by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 8,407 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in Calix by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,681 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Calix by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,574 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CALX stock opened at $50.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.66 and its 200-day moving average is $61.77. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.42 and a beta of 1.55. Calix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.59 and a 52-week high of $77.44.

CALX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Calix from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Calix from $90.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of Calix from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Northland Securities reduced their target price on shares of Calix from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Calix from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.22.

In other news, insider John Matthew Collins sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total value of $272,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 16.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Calix, Inc provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to realize the unified access network. The firm offers broadband communications access systems and software for fiber and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers to transform their networks and connect to their residential and business subscribers.

