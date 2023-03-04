Caxton Associates LP Lowers Holdings in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)

Caxton Associates LP trimmed its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating) by 55.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,531 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 63,375 shares during the quarter. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in Nektar Therapeutics were worth $162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $65,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 1,537.9% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 47,596 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 44,690 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 19.2% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 37,283 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 5,997 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $41,000. 92.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nektar Therapeutics Trading Up 1.9 %

NKTR stock opened at $1.57 on Friday. Nektar Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.35 and a 12 month high of $11.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Nektar Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NKTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.11. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 399.98% and a negative return on equity of 76.92%. The business had revenue of $22.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.79) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nektar Therapeutics will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NKTR shares. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $3.20 to $1.50 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, SVB Securities reduced their price target on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nektar Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.14.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jonathan Zalevsky sold 10,484 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $31,452.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 303,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $909,537. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Jonathan Zalevsky sold 10,484 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total transaction of $31,452.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 303,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $909,537. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jillian B. Thomsen sold 10,267 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total transaction of $30,801.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 313,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $940,491. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,386 shares of company stock valued at $121,158 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Nektar Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nektar Therapeutics is a research-based biopharmaceutical company which engages in discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need. Its research and development pipeline of new investigational drugs includes therapies for oncology, immunology and virology. The firm focuses on using new chemistry approaches to make medicines to treat cancer and autoimmune diseases.

Featured Stories

