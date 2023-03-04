Caxton Associates LP Boosts Stock Position in DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU)

Caxton Associates LP lifted its position in DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,593 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,705 shares during the quarter. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in DouYu International were worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pentwater Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of DouYu International by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 9,626,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572,600 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DouYu International by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,375,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,181,000 after purchasing an additional 21,837 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of DouYu International by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,907,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563,200 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in DouYu International by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,688,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,673,000 after acquiring an additional 83,230 shares during the period. Finally, Polunin Capital Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in DouYu International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,805,000. 19.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Citigroup cut DouYu International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1.10 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 21st.

DOYU stock opened at $1.40 on Friday. DouYu International Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $0.90 and a twelve month high of $2.48. The firm has a market cap of $444.47 million, a PE ratio of -10.77 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.59 and a 200 day moving average of $1.35.

DouYu International Holdings Ltd. engages in the development and operation of a game-centric live streaming platform in China, both on personal computer and mobile apps. The company was founded by Shaojie Chen and Wenming Zhang on April 3, 2014 and is headquartered in Wuhan, China.

