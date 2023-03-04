Capital Fund Management S.A. Sells 146,506 Shares of Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK)

Capital Fund Management S.A. lowered its holdings in shares of Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Rating) by 61.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 93,524 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 146,506 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. owned about 0.09% of Star Bulk Carriers worth $1,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Star Bulk Carriers by 638.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,576,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $76,499,000 after buying an additional 2,227,800 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Star Bulk Carriers by 2.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,117,898 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $62,880,000 after buying an additional 47,630 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Star Bulk Carriers by 175.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,412,760 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $41,944,000 after buying an additional 899,337 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Star Bulk Carriers by 22.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 862,781 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $21,561,000 after buying an additional 159,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Star Bulk Carriers by 46.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 791,111 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $23,488,000 after buying an additional 249,770 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Star Bulk Carriers alerts:

Star Bulk Carriers Trading Up 2.5 %

NASDAQ:SBLK opened at $23.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.61. Star Bulk Carriers Corp. has a 12 month low of $16.85 and a 12 month high of $33.99.

Star Bulk Carriers Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. Star Bulk Carriers’s payout ratio is 43.40%.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a research note on Friday, February 17th.

Star Bulk Carriers Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. provides seaborne transportation solutions in the dry bulk sector. The firm’s vessels transport major bulks, which include iron ore, minerals and grain, and minor bulks, which include bauxite, fertilizers and steel products. The company was founded by Petros Alexandros Pappas on December 13, 2006 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Star Bulk Carriers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Star Bulk Carriers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.