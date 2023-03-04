CI Investments Inc. Makes New $294,000 Investment in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Super Micro Computer during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Super Micro Computer by 31.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Super Micro Computer by 291.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Super Micro Computer during the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 73.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Sherman Tuan sold 1,000 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $87,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,148,552. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Shiu Leung Chan purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $85.48 per share, with a total value of $256,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,478,920. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sherman Tuan sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $87,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,148,552. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,772 shares of company stock valued at $7,917,123 over the last 90 days. 14.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

NASDAQ:SMCI opened at $97.83 on Friday. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.11 and a 12 month high of $103.98. The firm has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $84.56 and its 200-day moving average is $75.91.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.14. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 37.49%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 9.93 EPS for the current year.

Super Micro Computer, Inc engages in the distribution and manufacture of information technology solutions and other computer products. Its products include twin solutions, MP servers, GPU and coprocessor, MicroCloud, AMD solutions, power supplies, SuperServer, storage, motherboards, chassis, super workstations, accessories, SuperRack and server management products.

