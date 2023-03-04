CI Investments Inc. Sells 5,154 Shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

CI Investments Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,025 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 5,154 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Chemours were worth $395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CNB Bank bought a new stake in shares of Chemours in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chemours by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,179 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Chemours by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,610 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chemours during the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chemours during the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

Chemours Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE CC opened at $36.73 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.70. The Chemours Company has a one year low of $22.56 and a one year high of $44.95. The company has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.88.

Chemours Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. Chemours’s payout ratio is currently 28.01%.

CC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Chemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Chemours from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Chemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Chemours from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Chemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.33.

About Chemours

The Chemours Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of performance chemicals. The firm delivers solutions, which include a range of industrial and chemical products for markets including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, and general industrial.

