Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Boosts Stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM – Get Rating) by 354.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 614 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 479 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage were worth $61,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 3.5% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,935 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $886,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the second quarter worth about $1,113,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Schnieders Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the 3rd quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 305,721 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,309,000 after purchasing an additional 5,243 shares in the last quarter. 66.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Federal Agricultural Mortgage alerts:

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Price Performance

AGM opened at $147.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. has a 1 year low of $90.38 and a 1 year high of $148.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.02.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. This is a positive change from Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 15th. Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.32%.

AGM has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut Federal Agricultural Mortgage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Sidoti cut Federal Agricultural Mortgage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $139.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 23rd.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. is a stockholder-owned, federally chartered corporation. engages in the provision of a secondary market for agricultural real estate and rural housing mortgage loans, rural utilities loans, and loans guaranteed by the United States Department of Agriculture. It combines private capital and public sponsorship to serve a public purpose.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Agricultural Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Agricultural Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.