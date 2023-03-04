Capital Fund Management S.A. Purchases 4,937 Shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its stake in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) by 44.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,925 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,937 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in Polaris were worth $1,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Polaris in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Polaris by 47.8% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Polaris in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Polaris by 137.6% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in Polaris in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. 86.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PII shares. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Polaris from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Polaris from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Polaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Polaris from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Polaris from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.56.

Insider Transactions at Polaris

Polaris Stock Performance

In other news, SVP Dougherty Lucy Clark sold 10,626 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $1,221,990.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,412,430. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PII opened at $115.74 on Friday. Polaris Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.86 and a 1 year high of $123.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.04.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.18. Polaris had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 57.76%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Polaris Inc. will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Polaris Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This is a positive change from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.67%.

Polaris Profile

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The Off-Road segment includes ORVs and snowmobile. The On Road segment involves the design and manufacture of motorcycles, moto-roadsters, light duty hauling, and passenger vehicles.

Further Reading

