Caxton Associates LP Invests $162,000 in Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND)

Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 13,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Bandwidth by 27.5% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,324,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,303,000 after buying an additional 501,958 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Bandwidth by 254.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 468,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,165,000 after buying an additional 336,200 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Bandwidth in the third quarter valued at about $2,499,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Bandwidth in the second quarter valued at about $3,132,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Bandwidth by 7.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,013,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,217,000 after buying an additional 142,078 shares in the last quarter. 71.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on BAND. Citigroup increased their target price on Bandwidth from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Barclays dropped their target price on Bandwidth from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Piper Sandler downgraded Bandwidth from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Bandwidth from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on Bandwidth from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.44.

Bandwidth Price Performance

Shares of BAND opened at $16.02 on Friday. Bandwidth Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.20 and a 1 year high of $34.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The company has a market capitalization of $405.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.56 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.67 and a 200-day moving average of $18.92.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The business had revenue of $157.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.96 million. Bandwidth had a negative return on equity of 0.49% and a net margin of 3.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bandwidth Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Bandwidth Profile

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

