NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) Holdings Decreased by Capital Fund Management S.A.

Capital Fund Management S.A. decreased its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) by 44.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,847 shares during the quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $1,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,314,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,732,147,000 after buying an additional 1,344,188 shares in the last quarter. Starboard Value LP grew its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 15.0% during the second quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 19,204,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,730,000 after buying an additional 2,500,000 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 6.8% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 12,996,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,409,000 after buying an additional 823,255 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 1.1% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 11,653,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,920,000 after buying an additional 129,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 8.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,184,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,644,000 after buying an additional 811,960 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NLOK shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on NortonLifeLock in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

NLOK opened at $19.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 0.76. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.12 and a 1 year high of $30.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.97.

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and Norton and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

