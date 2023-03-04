Capital Fund Management S.A. Grows Position in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX)

Capital Fund Management S.A. lifted its stake in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Get Rating) by 221.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 118,992 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 81,940 shares during the quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. owned approximately 0.08% of Xerox worth $1,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Xerox by 654.8% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,219 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Xerox during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Xerox during the third quarter valued at $48,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Xerox by 64.4% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,421 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Xerox by 4,078.9% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,352 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on XRX shares. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Xerox from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Xerox from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Xerox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $13.00.

Xerox Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE XRX opened at $16.83 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 1.68. Xerox Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $11.80 and a 12 month high of $20.99.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Xerox had a negative net margin of 4.53% and a positive return on equity of 5.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Xerox Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -46.08%.

Xerox Company Profile

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers workplace solutions, including desktop monochrome, and color and multifunction printers; digital printing presses and light production devices, and solutions; and digital services that leverage workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

See Also

