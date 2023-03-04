Caxton Associates LP Sells 93,195 Shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)

Caxton Associates LP cut its stake in shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) by 81.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93,195 shares during the quarter. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in Altice USA were worth $120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ATUS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Altice USA by 5.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 771,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,623,000 after acquiring an additional 37,677 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Altice USA by 22.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 4,336 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Altice USA by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 13,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 3,588 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altice USA during the 1st quarter worth about $351,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altice USA during the 1st quarter worth about $134,000. 57.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ATUS opened at $4.08 on Friday. Altice USA, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.57 and a 52-week high of $13.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.81. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.37.

Altice USA ( NYSE:ATUS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.65). Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 51.00% and a net margin of 2.02%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. Altice USA’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Altice USA, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on ATUS. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $6.00 to $4.75 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Altice USA in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $3.50 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.96.

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Optimum Mobile, Altice Business, News 12 Networks, Cheddar News, a4 Advertising, and i24 News. The company was founded by Patrick Drahi in 2001 and is headquartered in Long Island City, NY.

