44,184 Shares in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) Acquired by Capital Fund Management S.A.

Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 44,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,541,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOG. Candlestick Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Harley-Davidson during the second quarter worth approximately $49,865,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Harley-Davidson by 7.1% in the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,855,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,368,000 after buying an additional 320,390 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in Harley-Davidson in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,758,000. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Harley-Davidson by 2.9% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,591,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,001,000 after buying an additional 296,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Harley-Davidson by 247.1% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 389,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,580,000 after buying an additional 277,163 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Harley-Davidson Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of HOG stock opened at $47.53 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.05. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.80 and a 1-year high of $51.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of 9.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Harley-Davidson Increases Dividend

Harley-Davidson ( NYSE:HOG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.21. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 13.35%. The firm had revenue of $918.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $910.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. Harley-Davidson’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.165 dividend. This is a positive change from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is 13.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup set a $49.00 price objective on Harley-Davidson in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com cut Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Harley-Davidson from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Harley-Davidson in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Harley-Davidson has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Harley-Davidson

In other Harley-Davidson news, SVP Jonathan R. Root sold 2,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total value of $112,330.63. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $274,630.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles & Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment manufactures, designs, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

See Also

