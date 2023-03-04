Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Shares Sold by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. decreased its position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Snap-on by 57.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Snap-on by 200.0% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Snap-on alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Snap-on

In other Snap-on news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 7,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.90, for a total value of $1,770,857.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,511 shares in the company, valued at $20,280,720.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director William Dudley Lehman sold 363 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.24, for a total transaction of $90,111.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,980 shares in the company, valued at $2,725,675.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 7,030 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.90, for a total transaction of $1,770,857.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 80,511 shares in the company, valued at $20,280,720.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 24,988 shares of company stock worth $6,238,801. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Snap-on Stock Performance

Snap-on stock opened at $250.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The company has a market cap of $13.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.10. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12 month low of $190.08 and a 12 month high of $259.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $244.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $230.50.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 20.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.10 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 17.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Snap-on Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd. Snap-on’s payout ratio is 38.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SNA. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Snap-on from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Snap-on from $253.00 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $302.00 price objective (up previously from $298.00) on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Snap-on from $238.00 to $259.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.25.

Snap-on Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation, and technical education.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.