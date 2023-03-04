Capital Fund Management S.A. Has $1.47 Million Stock Position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

Capital Fund Management S.A. cut its holdings in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Get Rating) by 57.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 67,655 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF were worth $1,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CNB Bank bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 157.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,452 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of GDXJ stock opened at $35.12 on Friday. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 52-week low of $25.80 and a 52-week high of $51.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.61.

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

