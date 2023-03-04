Caxton Associates LP Makes New $61,000 Investment in SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT)

Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 82,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SelectQuote by 183.1% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,755,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135,702 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SelectQuote in the third quarter valued at about $679,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of SelectQuote by 260.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 785,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after acquiring an additional 567,948 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SelectQuote by 1,767.8% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 475,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 449,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SelectQuote by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,693,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,946,000 after acquiring an additional 387,955 shares in the last quarter. 55.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SelectQuote Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SLQT opened at $2.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 9.64, a quick ratio of 9.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. SelectQuote, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.51 and a 52 week high of $3.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.04.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SelectQuote ( NYSE:SLQT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $319.19 million during the quarter. SelectQuote had a negative net margin of 14.63% and a negative return on equity of 20.37%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SLQT shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of SelectQuote from $0.80 to $1.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of SelectQuote from $1.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd.

SelectQuote Profile

SelectQuote, Inc operates a technology-enabled, direct-to-consumer distribution platform that sells a range of insurance products and healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Senior; Life; and Auto & Home. It distributes senior health policies, such as medicare advantage, medicare supplement, medicare part D, and other ancillary senior health insurance related policies, including prescription drugs, dental, vision, and hearing plans; term life policies; and non-commercial auto and home property, and casualty policies.

