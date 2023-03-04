CI Investments Inc. Makes New $308,000 Investment in ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI)

CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 11,556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATI. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in ATI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $263,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of ATI in the 1st quarter valued at $570,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ATI by 70.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 68,697 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after acquiring an additional 28,376 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of ATI by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 347,984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,340,000 after acquiring an additional 14,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of ATI by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 110,936 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,056,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter.

ATI Stock Performance

NYSE ATI opened at $42.77 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.02. ATI Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.51 and a 12-month high of $43.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.16 and a beta of 1.21.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ATI ( NYSE:ATI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. ATI had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 30.40%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. ATI’s revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that ATI Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of ATI from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of ATI from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ATI in a research note on Saturday, January 21st. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of ATI from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

Insider Activity at ATI

In other ATI news, insider Elliot S. Davis sold 9,627 shares of ATI stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.07, for a total transaction of $376,126.89. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 151,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,924,652.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other ATI news, insider Elliot S. Davis sold 9,627 shares of ATI stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.07, for a total transaction of $376,126.89. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 151,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,924,652.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Elliot S. Davis sold 28,572 shares of ATI stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total transaction of $876,588.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 160,350 shares in the company, valued at $4,919,538. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ATI Profile

ATI, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty materials and components. It operates through the High Performance Materials and Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S) segments. The HPMC segment consists of the production of materials, parts, and components for aerospace and defense, medical, and energy markets.

