CI Investments Inc. Buys Shares of 4,811 Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR)

CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Otter Tail by 1.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management raised its position in shares of Otter Tail by 121.3% during the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 20,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 11,352 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Otter Tail by 1.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in shares of Otter Tail by 58.0% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 11,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Otter Tail during the third quarter worth about $146,000. 49.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Siebert Williams Shank upgraded Otter Tail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 28th.

Otter Tail Trading Up 1.1 %

Otter Tail Increases Dividend

NASDAQ OTTR opened at $72.70 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.49. Otter Tail Co. has a one year low of $52.60 and a one year high of $82.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be issued a $0.438 dividend. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Otter Tail’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.81%.

Otter Tail Profile

Otter Tail Corp. is a holding company engaged in the energy, infrastructure, and production businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Manufacturing, and Plastics. The Electric segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in western Minnesota, eastern North Dakota, and northeastern South Dakota.

