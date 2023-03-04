54,781 Shares in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) Bought by Caxton Associates LP

Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 54,781 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 4,793 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 76.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 8,873 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 88.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 9,700 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 672,463 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 12,057 shares during the period.
Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 22.9 %
LXRX stock opened at $2.68 on Friday. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $1.31 and a one year high of $3.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 7.54 and a current ratio of 7.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.23 and a 200-day moving average of $2.31.
About Lexicon Pharmaceuticals
Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of human disease. Its drug candidates include: LX9211, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate, as a treatment for neuropathic pain, and Sotagliflozin, a treatment for heart failure and type 1 diabetes.
