Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 325 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 26.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 890 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1,006.5% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 343 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 76,619 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,767,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 10,181 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 478,319 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,008,000 after purchasing an additional 98,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palumbo Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,031 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. 91.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, EVP Jeffrey A. Kaplan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.99, for a total transaction of $989,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,711,924. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LyondellBasell Industries Price Performance

LYB has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Mizuho boosted their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.11.

Shares of LYB opened at $97.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.93. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52-week low of $71.46 and a 52-week high of $117.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.70 billion, a PE ratio of 8.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.21.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.20. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 32.96% and a net margin of 7.71%. The firm had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 9.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.34%.

About LyondellBasell Industries

(Get Rating)

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

