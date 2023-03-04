SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Shares Sold by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. lessened its position in SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) by 47.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,145 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 7,449 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in SM Energy were worth $306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SM Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $365,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of SM Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $549,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in shares of SM Energy by 120.1% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 16,412 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 8,955 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SM Energy by 94.6% in the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 80,177 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,016,000 after acquiring an additional 38,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in shares of SM Energy by 14.6% in the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 7,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SM opened at $31.90 on Friday. SM Energy has a twelve month low of $27.92 and a twelve month high of $54.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 4.42.

SM Energy ( NYSE:SM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.08. SM Energy had a return on equity of 34.40% and a net margin of 33.11%. The business had revenue of $671.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that SM Energy will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. SM Energy’s payout ratio is presently 3.35%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on SM Energy from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Cowen downgraded SM Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. TD Cowen downgraded SM Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded SM Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on SM Energy from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.25.

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operations are located in Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

