Capital Fund Management S.A. Sells 16,705 Shares of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS)

Capital Fund Management S.A. trimmed its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,498 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 16,705 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. owned approximately 0.14% of Emergent BioSolutions worth $1,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,731,904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $358,533,000 after purchasing an additional 655,003 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,150,632 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $128,836,000 after purchasing an additional 681,162 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,368,661 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,199,000 after purchasing an additional 342,964 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 616,032 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,294,000 after purchasing an additional 59,261 shares during the period. Finally, Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 606,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,731,000 after purchasing an additional 188,520 shares during the period. 80.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Emergent BioSolutions alerts:

Emergent BioSolutions Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSE:EBS opened at $11.66 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.77. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.61 and a 52-week high of $45.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $581.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 0.94.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Emergent BioSolutions ( NYSE:EBS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.62). Emergent BioSolutions had a negative return on equity of 7.57% and a negative net margin of 19.97%. The firm had revenue of $330.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 54.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EBS. Cowen lowered their price objective on Emergent BioSolutions to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Chardan Capital decreased their price target on Emergent BioSolutions from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Benchmark lowered Emergent BioSolutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com lowered Emergent BioSolutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Emergent BioSolutions from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Emergent BioSolutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.75.

Emergent BioSolutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Emergent BioSolutions Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of medical countermeasures. It offers products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, intentional, and naturally occurring public health threats. The firm’s products include ACAM2000, BioThrax, Raxibacuma, Vaxchora, and VIGIV.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Emergent BioSolutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emergent BioSolutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.