Caxton Associates LP Purchases Shares of 37,345 Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE)

Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 37,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000. Caxton Associates LP owned 0.07% of Jounce Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Jounce Therapeutics by 102.9% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 4,623 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Jounce Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Jounce Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $123,000. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Jounce Therapeutics by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 3,355 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Jounce Therapeutics by 67.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 20,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 8,484 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Jounce Therapeutics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on JNCE shares. Raymond James cut Jounce Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Jounce Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Jounce Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Jounce Therapeutics from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.20.

Jounce Therapeutics Stock Down 4.3 %

Jounce Therapeutics Company Profile

NASDAQ:JNCE opened at $1.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.82. Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.58 and a twelve month high of $7.94.

(Get Rating)

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapy company, which treats cancer by developing therapies that enable the immune system to attack tumors and provide long-lasting benefits to patients. Its product pipeline includes JTX-2011 (ICOS), JTX-4014 (PD-1), the Lead Macrophage Program, Macrophage Targeting, T Reg, B Cells, and Stromal Targeting.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jounce Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jounce Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.