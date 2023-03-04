Capital Fund Management S.A. Acquires New Position in IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ)

Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 277,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,409,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. owned about 0.14% of IonQ as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in IonQ by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 25,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 4,451 shares during the last quarter. Aire Advisors LLC raised its position in IonQ by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Aire Advisors LLC now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in IonQ by 163.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 5,641 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in IonQ by 91.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 12,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in IonQ during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. 46.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at IonQ

In other news, CEO Peter Hume Chapman sold 7,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.43, for a total transaction of $32,356.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 458,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,032,315.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 20,082 shares of company stock valued at $88,963 in the last 90 days. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IonQ Price Performance

Separately, Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of IonQ from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Shares of NYSE IONQ opened at $5.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $996.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.31 and a beta of 1.82. IonQ, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.04 and a 12 month high of $15.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.97.

About IonQ

(Get Rating)

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems. It sells access to quantum computers with 20 qubits. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services' (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

