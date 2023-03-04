CI Investments Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 5,918.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,551 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 3,492 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 62.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 325 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 210.6% during the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 218.3% during the 3rd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Phillips 66

In other news, Director Gregory Hayes acquired 10,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $97.75 per share, with a total value of $1,001,937.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,299 shares in the company, valued at $1,397,727.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

PSX has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 to $123.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $121.00 target price (up previously from $115.00) on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $155.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.07.

NYSE:PSX opened at $106.02 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.85. The company has a market cap of $49.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $73.85 and a 52 week high of $113.53.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.35 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $40.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.30 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 6.27%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 15.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is a boost from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 18.30%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

