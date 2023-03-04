Capital Fund Management S.A. Increases Stock Position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH)

Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Rating) (TSE:AUP) by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 190,104 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,360 shares during the quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. owned about 0.13% of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals worth $1,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AUPH. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $140,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,827,416 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,624,000 after purchasing an additional 6,677 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,533 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 69.9% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 26,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 530,059 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,562,000 after purchasing an additional 110,354 shares in the last quarter. 40.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AUPH stock opened at $8.99 on Friday. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.07 and a 52 week high of $13.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.88 and its 200 day moving average is $6.97.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AUPH Get Rating ) (TSE:AUP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.08. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 80.71% and a negative return on equity of 25.44%. The company had revenue of $28.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AUPH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.50.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in the United States and internationally. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis.

