Capital Fund Management S.A. Purchases New Holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 116,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,316,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. owned about 0.05% of Park Hotels & Resorts at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PK. PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter valued at approximately $85,537,000. Rush Island Management LP increased its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 340.4% during the second quarter. Rush Island Management LP now owns 4,935,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,969,000 after acquiring an additional 3,814,459 shares during the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,696,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter valued at approximately $24,904,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 87.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,698,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729,984 shares during the last quarter. 89.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on PK. Compass Point decreased their target price on Park Hotels & Resorts to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays decreased their target price on Park Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Park Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on Park Hotels & Resorts from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Park Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.21.

Insider Activity at Park Hotels & Resorts

Park Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

In related news, Director Geoffrey Garrett sold 3,000 shares of Park Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.86, for a total transaction of $35,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $398,543.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 1.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE PK opened at $14.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 19.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.96. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.92 and a fifty-two week high of $20.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.32 and a 200-day moving average of $12.97.

Park Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Park Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.11%. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 138.89%.

Park Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.

Featured Articles

