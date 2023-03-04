Caxton Associates LP Has $123,000 Position in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW)

Caxton Associates LP lessened its position in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Get Rating) by 51.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 36,726 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in Genworth Financial were worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Genworth Financial by 39.8% in the second quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 17,287,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,023,000 after buying an additional 4,918,471 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Genworth Financial by 19.2% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,154,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,543,000 after buying an additional 3,244,145 shares during the period. AXA S.A. increased its stake in shares of Genworth Financial by 14,157.2% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 1,885,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,600,000 after buying an additional 1,872,437 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Genworth Financial by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,060,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Genworth Financial by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,637,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277,332 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Genworth Financial stock opened at $6.24 on Friday. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $3.43 and a one year high of $6.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.64 and its 200 day moving average is $4.86. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.06.

Genworth Financial ( NYSE:GNW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.14. Genworth Financial had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 8.11%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 EPS.

In related news, CFO Daniel J. Iv Sheehan sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.06, for a total transaction of $1,515,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,132,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,860,059.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Genworth Financial, Inc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of insurance, wealth management, investment and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products predominantly insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans.

