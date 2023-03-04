Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,045 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLYG. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 41.7% in the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,369,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,575,000 after buying an additional 403,376 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 29.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,101,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,640,000 after buying an additional 247,669 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 545,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,128,000 after buying an additional 8,830 shares in the last quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 8.3% in the third quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD now owns 318,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,662,000 after buying an additional 24,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 9.5% in the second quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 246,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,354,000 after buying an additional 21,355 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $78.10 on Friday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $67.07 and a 12-month high of $86.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.79.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

