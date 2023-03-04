Capital Fund Management S.A. Has $1.32 Million Position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Capital Fund Management S.A. reduced its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,119 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,998 shares during the quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $1,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 105.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 25,278,658 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,227,608,000 after buying an additional 12,991,149 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 127.8% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 22,413,194 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,090,825,000 after buying an additional 12,575,940 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 106.1% in the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 12,595,030 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $611,650,000 after buying an additional 6,484,743 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 726.9% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 6,770,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $328,744,000 after buying an additional 5,951,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 98.6% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,206,050 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $495,634,000 after buying an additional 5,067,946 shares in the last quarter. 44.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Price Performance

Shares of CM opened at $46.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1 year low of $39.40 and a 1 year high of $65.81. The stock has a market cap of $42.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.22.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Increases Dividend

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce ( NYSE:CM Get Rating ) (TSE:CM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The bank reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.21). Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 12.75%. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.639 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 27th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.51%. This is a boost from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. National Bank Financial lowered Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. TD Securities lowered Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$74.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, CIBC upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$67.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.11.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.