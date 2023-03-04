Caxton Associates LP Makes New $110,000 Investment in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD)

Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 42,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Quad/Graphics by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,066,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,289,000 after buying an additional 58,456 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Quad/Graphics by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,238,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,599,000 after purchasing an additional 51,930 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Quad/Graphics by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 995,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after purchasing an additional 67,700 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Quad/Graphics by 184.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 369,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 239,891 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Quad/Graphics by 65.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 300,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 118,847 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.33% of the company’s stock.

Quad/Graphics Trading Down 0.4 %

QUAD opened at $4.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $256.07 million, a PE ratio of 28.59 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.45 and a 200-day moving average of $3.65. Quad/Graphics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.12 and a 52 week high of $7.55.

About Quad/Graphics

Quad/Graphics, Inc engages in the provision of print solutions, media solutions, and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: United States Print and Related Services, International, and Corporate. The United States Print and Related Services segment is involved in printing operations and its products include catalogs, consumer magazines, special insert publications, direct mail, packaging, commercial, and printed products, retail inserts books, and directories.

