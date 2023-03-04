Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 5,499 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lowered its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Get Rating) by 61.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,499 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $98,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 449.1% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,624,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,460,000 after buying an additional 2,964,195 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 108.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,574,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,148,000 after buying an additional 2,895,881 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 1,173.6% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,867,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,003,000 after buying an additional 1,721,041 shares during the period. GM Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,976,000. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 35.7% in the third quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 3,130,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,511,000 after buying an additional 823,505 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SPTS opened at $28.73 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.98. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.67 and a fifty-two week high of $30.10.

