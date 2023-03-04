Caxton Associates LP Acquires New Shares in Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR)

Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 15,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.
Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BHR. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 255.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,549,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,063 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 214.4% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 611,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,778,000 after purchasing an additional 416,934 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 9.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,087,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,080,000 after purchasing an additional 274,198 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 185.3% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 415,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 270,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 164.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 385,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after purchasing an additional 239,311 shares during the last quarter. 75.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Braemar Hotels & Resorts Price Performance
Shares of BHR opened at $4.73 on Friday. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a 1 year low of $3.41 and a 1 year high of $6.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 3.81. The company has a market capitalization of $316.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.42 and a beta of 2.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.80 and a 200-day moving average of $4.59.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Braemar Hotels & Resorts from $7.50 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday.
Braemar Hotels & Resorts Profile
Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).
