Capital Fund Management S.A. Sells 5,997 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Capital Fund Management S.A. cut its holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) by 33.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,997 shares during the quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $1,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in shares of Whirlpool by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV grew its position in shares of Whirlpool by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 2,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Whirlpool by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL grew its position in Whirlpool by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 7,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Whirlpool by 96.2% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Whirlpool

In other news, VP Christopher S. Conley sold 1,535 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.20, for a total value of $225,952.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,924.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Whirlpool Stock Performance

WHR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Whirlpool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.00.

Shares of NYSE WHR opened at $138.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $147.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.68. Whirlpool Co. has a 52-week low of $124.43 and a 52-week high of $209.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.60. Whirlpool had a negative net margin of 7.71% and a positive return on equity of 27.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 16.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Whirlpool Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -24.96%.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corp. engages in the manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The firm’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

