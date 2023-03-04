CI Investments Inc. Lowers Stake in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

CI Investments Inc. cut its stake in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) by 45.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,084 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Mattel were worth $301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Mattel by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,062,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,111,000 after purchasing an additional 154,459 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Mattel by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,406,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,116,000 after buying an additional 173,932 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Mattel by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,823,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,690,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170,439 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Mattel by 6.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,648,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,722,000 after acquiring an additional 693,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Mattel by 1.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,311,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,924,000 after acquiring an additional 99,813 shares in the last quarter. 96.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MAT has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Mattel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Mattel from $31.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Mattel from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Mattel from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Mattel from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAT opened at $18.06 on Friday. Mattel, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.21 and a twelve month high of $26.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of 16.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.17 and its 200 day moving average is $19.44.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Mattel had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 24.47%. The firm’s revenue was down 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

Mattel, Inc is a global children’s entertainment company that specializes in the design and production of toys and consumer products. The company engages consumers through its portfolio of iconic franchises, including Barbie, Hot Wheels, American Girl, Fisher-Price, Thomas & Friends, UNO and MEGA. It operates through the following segments: North America, International and American Girl.

