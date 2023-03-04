Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Shares Purchased by Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) by 195.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 960 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $77,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKAM. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in Akamai Technologies by 73.7% in the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 311 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in Akamai Technologies by 103.3% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $62,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Akamai Technologies by 50.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 635 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO F Thomson Leighton bought 342 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $73.22 per share, with a total value of $25,041.24. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 48,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,581,116.98. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $127,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,278,510. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO F Thomson Leighton acquired 342 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $73.22 per share, with a total value of $25,041.24. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,909 shares in the company, valued at $3,581,116.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 6,476 shares of company stock valued at $550,898 and sold 15,863 shares valued at $1,415,867. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $91.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $164.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Akamai Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.63.

AKAM stock opened at $75.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.47, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.41. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $72.14 and a one year high of $123.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $83.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.60.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $927.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.80 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 13.15% and a return on equity of 15.12%. Akamai Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

