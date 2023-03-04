Capital Fund Management S.A. Grows Holdings in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its position in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,666 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in Commvault Systems were worth $1,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Commvault Systems by 9.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,991,987 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $125,296,000 after buying an additional 168,300 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 0.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,575,587 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $104,540,000 after purchasing an additional 10,057 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 28.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 752,224 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,315,000 after purchasing an additional 165,076 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 43.7% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 591,139 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,354,000 after purchasing an additional 179,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 1.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 484,908 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,174,000 after purchasing an additional 6,146 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Commvault Systems in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Commvault Systems from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Commvault Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.20.

In other news, CRO Blasio Riccardo Di sold 8,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.14, for a total value of $527,055.68. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 77,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,579,032.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Allison Pickens sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.80, for a total value of $31,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $512,250.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CRO Blasio Riccardo Di sold 8,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.14, for a total transaction of $527,055.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 77,427 shares in the company, valued at $4,579,032.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,713 shares of company stock worth $578,027. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:CVLT opened at $59.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 174.15, a PEG ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.89. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.26 and a 1-year high of $69.16.

Commvault Systems, Inc engages in the provision of data protection and information management software applications and related services. Its products include Data Protection and insights, Storage, and Metallic BaaS. The firm also offers professional, managed, support, and training services. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Tinton Falls, NJ.

