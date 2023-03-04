Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Buys 773 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) by 100.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 21,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,098 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BAH has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.90.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Performance

Booz Allen Hamilton Increases Dividend

NYSE BAH opened at $96.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.95, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.60. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.60 and a fifty-two week high of $112.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. This is a positive change from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.39%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Profile

(Get Rating)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

Read More

