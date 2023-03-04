Lazard Asset Management LLC Makes New $267,000 Investment in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 52.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 2.9% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 1.4% in the third quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 16,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 5.2% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 5,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 3.5% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. 98.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on REXR shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Monday, February 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Rexford Industrial Realty to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.33.

Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock opened at $61.59 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.74. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.74 and a 12-month high of $84.68. The company has a market capitalization of $12.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. This is an increase from Rexford Industrial Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 136.96%.

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, and acquiring industrial properties. The company was founded on January 18, 2013, and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

