Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $237,000 Stock Position in Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI – Get Rating) by 66.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,740 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 13,092 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Southside Bancshares were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Southside Bancshares by 545.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 301,531 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,283,000 after purchasing an additional 254,850 shares during the period. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Southside Bancshares during the third quarter worth about $6,359,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Southside Bancshares by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,758,431 shares of the bank’s stock worth $194,286,000 after acquiring an additional 88,082 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Southside Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,208,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Southside Bancshares by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,279,542 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,244,000 after acquiring an additional 50,056 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBSI stock opened at $38.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 0.55. Southside Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.18 and a 52-week high of $42.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.72.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. Southside Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.81%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens increased their price objective on Southside Bancshares from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com cut Southside Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st.

Southside Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and non-profit organizations. It offers checking, saving and retirement accounts, certificate of deposits, debit, credit cards, mobile banking, loans, mortgage and equity lending, identity theft prevention, electronic banking, healthcare banking, and business loans.

