Lazard Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA)

Lazard Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA – Get Rating) by 86.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 301,753 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Jumia Technologies were worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jumia Technologies by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,331,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,755,000 after acquiring an additional 121,126 shares during the last quarter. Hidden Lake Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Jumia Technologies in the second quarter valued at $6,140,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Jumia Technologies by 455.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 614,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,889,000 after purchasing an additional 504,038 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Jumia Technologies by 409.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 569,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,460,000 after purchasing an additional 457,945 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Jumia Technologies by 166.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 391,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,370,000 after purchasing an additional 244,315 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Jumia Technologies alerts:

Jumia Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE JMIA opened at $3.44 on Friday. Jumia Technologies AG has a 52 week low of $2.92 and a 52 week high of $12.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Jumia Technologies Company Profile

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Jumia Technologies from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th.

(Get Rating)

Jumia Technologies AG is engaged in the provision of logistic services. It operates though the e-Commerce platform segment. The e-Commerce platform segment consists of marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers to its logistics service, enabling the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers, and payment service, which facilitates transactions among participants active on platform in selected markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JMIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Jumia Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jumia Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.