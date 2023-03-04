Lazard Asset Management LLC Purchases 5,906 Shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)

Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating) by 747.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,696 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,906 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Apartment Income REIT were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 275.0% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 42.9% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the third quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 66.0% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AIRC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price target on Apartment Income REIT from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Apartment Income REIT from $48.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Apartment Income REIT to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Wolfe Research started coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Apartment Income REIT from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apartment Income REIT has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.78.

Apartment Income REIT Price Performance

Apartment Income REIT Dividend Announcement

NYSE AIRC opened at $38.32 on Friday. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a one year low of $33.57 and a one year high of $55.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.13 and a 200 day moving average of $38.05. The company has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.33.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. Apartment Income REIT’s payout ratio is 30.87%.

Apartment Income REIT Profile

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

