Lazard Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT)

Lazard Asset Management LLC cut its position in Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT – Get Rating) by 24.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 352,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112,120 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Shift Technologies were worth $246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Shift Technologies by 537.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 10,591 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Shift Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Shift Technologies by 92.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 60,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 29,254 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Shift Technologies during the first quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Shift Technologies by 82.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 77,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 34,934 shares in the last quarter. 21.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SFT opened at $0.21 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $17.97 million, a P/E ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.67. Shift Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.13 and a fifty-two week high of $2.84.

A number of analysts recently commented on SFT shares. Oppenheimer cut shares of Shift Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Shift Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on Shift Technologies to $1.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Shift Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.40.

Shift Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an ecommerce platform for buying and selling used cars. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It engages in the retail sale of used vehicles through its platform that enables mobile digital transaction, such as at-home car searching, scheduling an on-demand test drive, and purchasing at home or at the preferred site of a test drive, as well as provides financing and services.

