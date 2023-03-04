Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 250 Shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in The Ensign Group in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 96.3% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in The Ensign Group by 51.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in The Ensign Group during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Ensign Group during the third quarter worth $44,000. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Ensign Group Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:ENSG opened at $91.45 on Friday. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.29 and a 52 week high of $99.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $92.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.02.

The Ensign Group Increases Dividend

The Ensign Group ( NASDAQ:ENSG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $809.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $802.31 million. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 19.30% and a net margin of 7.43%. The Ensign Group’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Saturday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. This is a positive change from The Ensign Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 16,991 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $1,631,136.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 210,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,232,384. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 16,991 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $1,631,136.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 210,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,232,384. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lee A. Daniels sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total value of $190,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 47,504 shares in the company, valued at $4,522,380.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,253 shares of company stock worth $1,846,841. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com raised The Ensign Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.60.

About The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group, Inc engages in providing skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative care services. It operates through the Skilled Services and Standard Bearer segments. The Skilled Services segments includes the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services. The Standard Bearer segment refers to the leasing to skilled nursing and senior living operations.

Featured Stories

